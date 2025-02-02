'Stranger Things' Trio Have Dinner Together in Paris Ahead of Final Season

WE'RE NOT IN HAWKINS ANYMORE ... NIGHT OUT IN PARIS!!

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo had some bro time together in Europe over the weekend ahead of the "Stranger Things" final season.

The trio stepped out for dinner at D'Chez Eux in Paris on Saturday. The guys enjoyed a fun, relaxing night out in the City of Lights.

In one shot you see Caleb feeding Finn what looks like a green bean. Another fun shot of the guys shows Gaten giving his buddy, Caleb a hug.

The guys night out shows their continued strong bond off camera and comes ahead of promotion for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the Netflix series. Filming wrapped in late December so the guys are enjoying the downtime before promotion for season 5 begins.