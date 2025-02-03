'Stranger Things' Byers Family Home For Sale

One of the famed sets from "Stranger Things" is hitting the market ... the home where the Byers family lived with Eleven.

The property was introduced in season four of the Netflix drama when the Byers family -- played by Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton -- moved from Indiana to California ... but in reality, the home is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Our real estate sources tell us the place just went up for sale ... with a $675,000 asking price.

The home -- used for exterior and interior shots on "Stranger Things" -- is 4,350 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a pond in the back yard. The Byers were simple folks.

Since the release of season four, the homeowners say they've been flooded with "Stranger Things" fans ... most just snap photos outside, but some even knock on the door to chat about the property's Hollywood lore.

The current owners bought the place in 2021 and converted it into a short-term rental ... but now they're ready to part ways. They listed it last year, but it didn't sell -- and now it's back on the market.