'Stranger Things' Star Brett Gelman Hopes Israel-Iran Conflict Doesn't Escalate

"Stranger Things" star Brett Gelman has been consistently vocal about his support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza -- and he's equally outspoken on his stance regarding Israel’s tensions with Iran and Lebanon.

We caught up with the actor at LAX Tuesday just before Iran launched rockets at Tel Aviv in Israel ... and while he says he doesn’t believe war is the solution, he’s confident that when push comes to shove, Israel is more than capable of defending itself and its people.

He characterizes Israel's military actions as acts of defense, rather than offense as some suggest.

Brett urges people to think critically about Israel's response ... emphasizing they’re simply defending themselves after thousands of Israelis were displaced from their homes.

You’ve got to hear Brett’s full take because he really goes deep into it, touching on the U.S.’ role in the conflict too -- basically doubling down on his passionate pro-Israel stance he'd had from the get-go.