'Stranger Things' Star Slams Protesters Blocking Jewish Students from Campuses

'Stranger Things' Star Slams Palestine Protesters For Blocking Off Jewish Students

There's been jarring imagery coming out of college campuses embroiled in pro-Palestine protests -- including Jewish students being blocked off, which Brett Gelman finds disgusting.

We got the 'Stranger Things' star at LAX Tuesday, where he weighed in on everything going on at Columbia University and other schools ... namely, demonstrators who are sympathetic to what's happening in Gaza assembling en masse and setting up encampments.

A lot of this unrest has actually made its way out west -- including at UCLA ... where one student this week was filmed apparently being barred by protesters from entering campus.

He announced he was Jewish, and claimed he was being discriminated against for his Jewish identity -- something that took X by storm ... with many denouncing the move. You can count Brett in that same camp ... 'cause he too finds what happened deplorable.

Check out what he has to say about all this ... BG tells us that he's all for free speech, but once that crosses over into hate speech, that's where he draws the line and calls BS.

He also makes the point that if Black students or any other students belonging to a specific minority group were being targeted the way Jewish students are right now ... there'd be uproar immediately, and these demonstrations would be shut down in a heartbeat.

But, in his view, because the students in the crosshairs are Jewish -- he feels society is looking the other way and ignoring Jewish pain and suffering, with history repeating itself.

Obviously, it's a contentious topic ... and clearly, some Jews feel attacked with protests.

Considering how ugly these are getting, ya gotta imagine it's only going to get worse before it gets better. Neither side seems willing to budge -- and this issue is sweeping the nation.

