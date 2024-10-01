Deadly Shooting in Israel Terror Attack Before Iran Launched Missiles

Play video content

It's absolute chaos in Israel ... there was a deadly shooting in the streets only minutes before Iran launched a massive missile attack.

Video from near Tel Aviv shows gunshots ringing out in a suspected terror attack ... in which at least 6 people were killed and 9 more were wounded, according to preliminary reports.

Two gunmen reportedly began their rampage Tuesday at a light rail station ... opening fire after stepping off the train.

The suspected terrorists, armed with assault weapons in images from the scene, were killed too ... gunned down after fleeing through the streets -- by authorities and civilians, CNN reports.

Israeli police say they are investigating the shooting as an act of terror.

The shooting happened just minutes before Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv.

Footage shows Iranian missiles being intercepted by Israeli air defenses ... as air raid sirens go off.

The Pentagon says Iran launched about 200 missiles ... and Iran says the attack is revenge for Israel killing Hezbollah's top dog, Hassan Nasrallah, and other terrorist group leaders.