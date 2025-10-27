Celebs Dress Up For 'Unruly' Halloween Party In New Pics

More than 2,000 guests showed up Tara Electra's 6th annual Unruly Halloween party over the weekend ... and TMZ has the pics.

The invite-only event drew stars like Chance The Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, Mario, Tana Mongeau and Amber Rose to CBS Studios in West Hollywood to party and mingle on one of the iconic studio's soundstages.

Tara teamed up with Pizza Slime and MemeHouse Productions to throw one insane bash.

Surrounded by a fully immersive zombie-filled set design, partygoers sipped cocktails and danced long into the night while noshing on lobster tails and caviar.

Juicy J performed thanks to David Weintraub's DWE Talent, as well as Miguel and Loud Luxury.

As with years past, Unruly once again cemented its reputation for curating the most highly anticipated, entertaining and over-the-top creator-filled Halloween celebration in Los Angeles. After all ... Unruly's party is billed as the most hard to get into and viral part of the season, reaching more than 2 billion on social media.