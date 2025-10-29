Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

North West Dresses Up as Kai Cenat Ahead of Halloween

NORTH WEST Halloweenathon ... in a Kai Cenat Costume

By TMZ Staff
Published
WE'RE TWINNING!!!
North West is getting into the Halloween spirit ... dressing up as one of Gen Z's most beloved content creators ... none other than Kai Cenat.

North nails the look ... rocking a fake goatee and facial hair, plus a dreadlock wig with the perfect lineup.

She tops it off with a gray blazer and maroon tie ... mimicking Kai’s signature fit from his live-streamed creator bootcamp, “Streamer University.”

North’s pals got in on the fun too ... dressing up as Kai’s crew members, Ray and Tota MC.

Kai Cenat isn't North's only Halloween look ... with her and her friends dressing up as members of BABYMETAL -- an all-female Japanese metal band.

HALLOWEEN CAME EARLY!!!
Last week ... Kim Kardashian, North and Kris Jenner dressed up as social media stars Jay Guapõ, Pink Cardigan, and Chrissy G.

North never misses when it comes to Halloween ... in past years, she’s teamed up with Kim to channel onscreen BFFs Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the 1995 classic "Clueless."

With a few days still left before Halloween ... don’t be shocked if North rolls out even more looks.

