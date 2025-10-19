Banks Praises Kai Cenat, Speed After Twitch CEO Leaves Them Off Streaming Mt. Rushmore

Play video content TMZSports.com

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy found himself in a bit of a controversy after he said Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were not on his Mt. Rushmore of streamers ... but Banks tells TMZ Sports there's no one else more deserving in his mind.

We caught up with the co-founder of FaZe -- who left the org in September -- out in Los Angeles this week ... and got his thoughts on the talk surrounding the streaming service honcho's take.

Banks explained he wanted FULL context before addressing Clancy ... saying, "We live in, like, a clipping culture."

"Very narrative driven, like, I don't know, like, I need to see the whole conversation."

In Clancy's defense, he insisted people's Mt. Rushmore should be more historical ... essentially saying even though Kai and Speed are massively popular right now, it's too early to chisel them into his granite just yet.

Either way ... in Banks' eyes, they are the best going today -- so safe to say they're his first two picks for the hypothetical recognition.

"Kai and Speed are top two dead or alive, for sure," Banks said.

But the question we had to ask him, if he was sculpting his own streamer version of Mt. Rushmore, who else makes the cut??

"Adin Ross, TFue, RiceGum and Faze Adapt."