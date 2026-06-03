Caleb Williams Rocks Bears-Themed Painted Nails For 'Madden 27' Cover

The "Madden NFL 27" cover was revealed on Wednesday ... and this year's athlete in the spotlight is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams -- painted nails and all!!

The video game giant shared the standard and deluxe versions for its latest installment in the franchise ... and they both highlight the 2024 No. 1 overall pick's signature look.

In the standard copy, the cover shows Williams winding up a mid-air throw over the Windy City skyline ... and the deluxe option has him doing his "Iceman" celebration with custom nail art inspired by Chicago, the Bears, and EA Sports.

Not only is Williams the first Bears player to get the nod ... it's safe to say he's the first cover athlete to rock painted nails, too -- which is cool, considering the accessory choice has been criticized in the past for not being "masculine" enough for the leader of a football team.

Now, he's proudly putting them on display for one of the biggest moments of his career -- a big middle finger to the haters.

“When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true. Being on the cover of Madden NFL 27 is a full circle moment,” Williams said.

“I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what’s new in this year’s game, and I’m looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season.”

Williams -- who will have a 90 rating -- is coming off a great season ... throwing for more than 3,900 yards and 27 touchdowns en route to a division title and playoff victory.