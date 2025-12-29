D4vd Song Quietly Pulled From 'Madden' Amid Celeste Rivas Death Investigation

One of the biggest sports video game franchises in the world is seemingly distancing itself from D4vd as the Celeste Rivas death investigation continues ... with the singer's song getting quietly pulled from "Madden NFL 26."

The controversial artist's "What Are You Waiting For" was initially part of the popular football game's soundtrack when it was released back in August ... and was sandwiched between BIA and Alex Warren on the playlist.

Now, it's nowhere to be found.

The exact reason is unclear ... but given what's been going on lately, it's fair to assume EA Sports wanted to distance itself from D4vd.

Rivas' dead body was discovered inside a Tesla that was towed to an impound lot after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. It was later revealed that the car belonged to D4vd.

As we've previously reported ... sources told us last month that they view the singer as a suspect in Rivas' death. While there is no paperwork classifying him as a suspect, one of our sources told us ... "Investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect."

A grand jury was convened last month as well ... and we're told they have been hearing witnesses and will vote on indictments.

Our sources told us Monday D4vd is likely to be indicted in the murder case.

D4vd also worked with Fortnite in the past ... creating the official 2025 anthem, "Locked and Loaded."