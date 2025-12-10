Celete Rivas Grand Jury Witness Will Be Arrested and Forced to Testify

There's trouble in the grand jury room where witnesses are testifying about the circumstances surrounding Celeste Rivas' death ... because at least one witness is so uncooperative she's about to be arrested ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the way it went down ... Beth Silverman, the deputy D.A. presenting the case in Los Angeles, came out into the hallway Wednesday afternoon and approached attorney Evan Jenness. She represents Robert Morgenroth, who manages singer D4vd.

Silverman told Jenness she was going to have the judge issue a "body attachment" ... to force a female witness to testify before the grand jury. It appears the female witness was a no-show, and a visibly frustrated Silverman said she would have authorities take the female witness into custody and bring her to the courtroom.

We do not know who the female witness is, but it's interesting she's represented by the same lawyer as Morgenroth, who spent around 3 days testifying before the grand jury.

TMZ broke the story ... Morgenroth was in the hallway on Monday, telling his lawyer things got tense in the grand jury room when Deputy D.A. Silverman pressed him on why he didn't call police. He didn't say what he knew that would make Silverman challenge him on not making the call, but he said he responded to her by saying he didn't think it was his duty and he was trying to keep D4vd's tour going.