A.J. Brown Advises Fantasy Football Owners To 'Get Rid of Me!'

Play video content

A.J. Brown is seemingly throwing in the towel on his production this season ... to the point where he's telling fantasy football team owners to "get rid of" him!

The Philadelphia Eagles receiver was on Janky Rondo's Twitch stream playing Madden Tuesday night ... when he was asked if everything was good -- to which he replied and laughed, "No."

"Family’s good, yeah. Everything else? No! It’s a s***-show," Brown said.

Janky laughed, too, but tried to hype Brown up ... telling him he's gonna go off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and might even tally over 200 receiving yards against his favorite team, the Washington Commanders. Brown disagreed.

"Hey ... if you got me on fantasy, get rid of me," Brown said. "Just telling you."

It also appears Brown threw shade at Jalen Hurts ... after the star wideout threw himself a pass in the Madden game.

"Let’s show him some love," Brown said, "Good things happen when you get touches."

Clearly, Brown is frustrated with the Eagles ... especially after their last game against the Packers, where he only recorded two catches for 13 yards. So far this season, Brown has 31 catches, 408 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Not exactly the production he wants.

Some Philly fans get why Brown is mad, while others point out that the Eagles are currently 7-2 and A.J. is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, thanks to a $96 million extension.