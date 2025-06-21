Eddie George Says Saquon Barkley Shouldn't Sweat ‘Madden' Curse, He's a Hall of Famer!

Play video content TMZ.com

If Saquon Barkley had any lingering concerns about falling victim to the "Madden" curse, he should be able to sleep like a baby moving forward -- 'cause Eddie George tells TMZ Sports the Eagles running back will be just fine!!

Earlier this month, EA Sports revealed Barkley -- who signed with the Eagles in 2024 -- will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 26," featuring his viral backward hurdle from this past season as the image.

Congrats are certainly in order, but Philly fans are understandably a little worried ... as historically, the jock who gets the cover can sometimes experience hardships in the following season or down the road -- but some have gone unscathed.

While there's no clear consensus on whether George -- who was the Madden 2001 athlete -- fell victim to the curse, there was plenty of evidence to make a solid case that until recently, there was a direct correlation.

But George told TMZ Sports he truly doesn't believe in the superstition ... and doesn't see any rough waters ahead for Barkley.

"I don't buy into that," the former NFL running back said. "I think it's a great opportunity for him to bless the cover. It's something that lasts a lifetime."

"Don't pay attention to [the curse talk]. He's a Hall of Famer in my opinion. Had a great year last year and probably have an even better year this year."

Play video content TMZSports.com

George echoed what Eagles great Donovan McNabb said to us as well ... when he said he didn't entertain the chatter, either.

As for what he's up to now, George is a successful college coach ... and recently signed with the Bowling Green Falcons -- something he feels "great" about.

In fact, he gave us a bit of insight on what his pitches are like with recruits ... and he's got us ready to suit up for the Falcons!!