Eddie George Would 'Seriously' Look Into Replacing Mike McCarthy For Deion Sanders

Eddie George is backing Shaq ... telling TMZ Sports he likes The Big Diesel's idea of replacing Mike McCarthy with Deion Sanders in Dallas.

The former Cowboys running back spoke with us in L.A. about his old team's head coaching situation ... and he agrees with Shaq's hot take this week, saying he'd be into hiring Deion if he were Jerry Jones.

"I mean if I'm the owner and I look at it, I would say, 'Why not?'" George said. "I'd look at it seriously. Why wouldn't you?"

McCarthy is still under contract in Dallas, and Jones said Friday he will be back coaching the team next season.

But, as George noted in the clip, Mike hasn't found much success in his two seasons in Dallas ... failing to win a playoff game despite having a loaded roster in 2021.

"I mean," George said, "what else hasn't worked so far."

George -- who said Deion has given him advice when it comes to his own head coaching role at Tennessee State -- tells us he thinks the current Jackson State headman would be a "good fit" in the role.

"Prime has done an amazing job so far at Jackson State," George said. "He's a culture changer. He knows what he wants, he's been very successful in all levels. He's a winner."

Deion might have to get in line if he wants the gig, though ... there have been reports that the recently retired Sean Payton could replace McCarthy next season.