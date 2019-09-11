Eddie George's Fantasy Advice, Trade For Saquon Barkley & Sony Michel!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Have a crappy Week 1 of fantasy football? Eddie George has the solution ... TRADE FOR SAQUON BARKLEY AND SONY MICHEL ASAP!!!

We got the NFL legend out in NYC this week and had to ask for his take on the RB landscape in fantasy football ... and that's when he told us he's predicting big years for 2 guys.

"[Saquon] is going to be a beast," George says. "Catching the ball out of the backfield, he's going to be a monster this year."

And, the other? "Sony Michel. New England. He's playing with Tom Brady -- they're going to use him in so many different ways, man."