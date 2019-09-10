NFL's DeMarcus Lawrence Defends Roasting Kid, 'Get The Right Jersey, Son!'

Breaking News

DeMarcus Lawrence is clapping back at everyone attacking him for snubbing a little kid's autograph request ... saying he has zero regrets about telling the boy, "Get the right jersey, son!"

Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys beat the hell out of the Giants on Sunday ... and after the game, a little kid in a Saquon Barkley jersey tried to get the superstar's autograph.

But, Lawrence just kept on walking, and eventually told the kid straight-up, "Get the right jersey, son!"

Video of the incident went viral, with people blasting Lawrence for not signing ... but he defended his actions Tuesday, saying, "suck it up."

"It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid," Lawrence said. "It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player."

"So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry."

Lawrence has been one the best players in the NFL over the last couple seasons -- he just signed a 5-year, $105 MILLION contract with the 'Boys earlier this year.