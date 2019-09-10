Carson Palmer Craps All Over Antonio Brown to Pats, 'I Don't Like the Fit'

Breaking News

Antonio Brown is a "monster" who just can't be tamed -- even by the great Bill Belichick ... so says ex-NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.

While everyone else in the NFL is predicting a Randy Moss 2.0 situation for AB -- AKA a guy who did nothing in the Bay Area but went on to set records in NE -- Palmer ain't so optimistic.

"I don't like the fit," Palmer said on FS1's "First Things First" ... noting Brown's wild off-the-field antics (especially his unpredictable social media habits) just won't mesh with Bill's "Patriot Way."

"AB is set in his ways," Palmer adds ... "Once you create that monster, which was created in Pittsburgh, it just takes off and runs. You can't then all of a sudden start pulling the reigns in."

"I don't like the fit. I don't like the match. I think it's gonna be really interesting over the next month or so to see what happens."

Belichick and the Pats happily added Brown to their roster over the weekend after the star receiver forced his way out of Oakland -- giving him a 1-year deal with an option for a 2nd year.

There's more ... Palmer also went on "105.3 The FAN" Tuesday morning to talk Dak Prescott -- and he suggested the Cowboys QB should take more than HALF of what top-tier signal-callers are making these days with his new contract.

"If I was him, I would not be asking for top money. If I’m a young QB, you have no better friend than great players around you."