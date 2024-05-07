Patrick Beverley Apologizes For Hurling Ball At Fans, But Says Trash Talk Crossed Line

Play video content The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

Patrick Beverley says he's super sorry for chucking a basketball at some heckling Pacers fans last week ... but amid his apology, he revealed their trash talk simply went too far.

The Milwaukee star opened up on the incident while chatting on his "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" on Tuesday ... just days after he was criticized by the NBA world for his immature behavior at the end of the Bucks' playoff loss in Indiana on May 2.

Patrick Beverly is a disgrace to the profession. This coupled with his postgame antics should warrant a lengthy suspension. No respect at all.

pic.twitter.com/1PvPbH83RV — Tom Krasniqi (@TKras) May 3, 2024 @TKras

If you missed it, the 35-year-old heaved a ball at a female Pacers supporter who had been sitting a few rows from the Bucks' team bench. Then, after he got the ball back, he threw it once more, hitting a different Indiana fan in the midsection.

Beverley never explained the outburst ... until Tuesday -- when he said on his pod that the fans' chirping just crossed a line.

"I've been called a lot of stuff in this league," he said. "I haven't been called that one."

Reports after the game stated Beverley was irate over a "Cancun On 3" taunt ... but the hooper said, "Let's just say it was more than that."

Still, he was adamant what he did was wrong ... and will never happen again.

It's "inexcusable," he said. "It doesn't matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better."

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024 @AlexGoldenNBA