Patrick Beverley Hurls Basketball At Pacers Fans Twice, Tiffs With Reporter

Patrick Beverley really didn't take the Bucks' playoff loss well on Thursday night ... 'cause not only did he hurl a basketball TWICE at some Pacers fans -- he also got into a strange tiff with a reporter afterward.

Beverley's bizarre antics all started with about two and a half minutes left in Milwaukee's Game 6 loss in Indianapolis ... when for some reason, he chucked a ball at a female Indiana supporter who had been sitting a few rows from the Bucks' team bench.

Charles Barkley with harsh words for Patrick Beverley.



"Listen, I've done stupid stuff and I got criticized. That's just wrong. He's gonna get suspended for that. And that's gonna be a good one, too. 'Cause he didn't do it once. He did it twice." pic.twitter.com/CgrR8bRIAz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Check out video from the game's broadcast, you can see the ball clocked the woman hard in her face ... causing her to hold her head in pain for several moments.

Then, after the ball was returned to Beverley, he chucked it once more ... hitting a man in a Pacers shirt right in the midsection.

Everyone in the area was stunned ... and some were pissed, with a couple hurling words at the 35-year-old guard. Eventually, though, attention shifted back to the end of the game -- which the Pacers won, 120-98.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024 @AlexGoldenNBA

But, things then only got weirder for PatBev ... as in his postgame meeting with media members, he booted a woman out of his makeshift news conference for not subscribing to his podcast.

Video from inside Milwaukee's locker room shows he pushed her microphone away from his face a few times -- telling her, "If you could move that mic, please, or just get out the circle, please, for me, please, ma'am, if you're not subscribed to my pod."

When she left, he added, "I appreciate it, thank you."

Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/e2o0lcqZtg — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024 @patbev21

Beverley didn't touch on the basketball-throwing incident during the rest of his talk with journalists ... but he did address it in a couple late-night tweets, writing, "Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair."

"But I have to be better," he continued. "And I will."

Beverley's season is now over -- but Charles Barkley said on "NBA on TNT" that he expects PB to be suspended for a portion of next season due to the behavior.