Columnist Reportedly Serving 2-Week Suspension Over Caitlin Clark Interaction

The Indianapolis Star columnist who had a cringe-worthy exchange with Caitlin Clark at her Fever introductory news conference last month has reportedly been suspended over the bizarre encounter.

Longtime journalist Bob Kravitz -- who used to work for the Star -- said the outlet hit Gregg Doyel with a two-week ban in the days following his strange April 17 interaction with the WNBA player.

Kravitz did not specify when exactly the punishment began for the reporter ... although he noted Doyel's last Star piece -- a Colts-related article -- was published on April 29. Kravitz added that Doyel is expected to return from the ban on May 13.

We reached out to Doyel for comment on the report ... and received an instant, automated reply message, stating, "Hey there. Getting tired here, so taking some time off and won't be checking email."

"If I can be of service when I return on May 13," the message continued, "please let me know then."

According to Kravitz, Doyel -- who's been writing for the Indy Star for years -- is not slated to attend any Fever games this summer in the wake of the Clark saga, although he "will continue to write columns off the team by watching TV from his home."

Doyel -- who went viral for sending a heart-hand gesture to Clark at the newser before following it up with some borderline inappropriate comments -- previously issued a mea culpa for his actions in the hours after the incident.

He stated he was "sincerely" sorry for his "oafish" behavior ... adding he was "just wrong."

"Caitlin Clark," he said, "I'm so sorry."