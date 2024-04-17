Reporter Dragged For Awkward Caitlin Clark Interaction, Cringeworthy Comment

Play video content Indiana Fever

An Indiana Fever reporter is being dragged for how he interacted with Caitlin Clark on Wednesday ... with many fans blasting the journalist for the way he shot a cringeworthy comment at the WNBA's newest star.

The encounter happened just minutes after Clark was introduced to Indiana media members for the first time since she was drafted by the Fever ... when Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel stepped up to the microphone to ask her a question about her new hometown.

At first, things seemed innocuous -- he politely introduced himself -- but then he paused, and sent a hearthand gesture to the 22-year-old.

"Real quick," he said while curling his fingers into a heart shape. "Let me do this."

Clark -- who's been spotted at Iowa games over the years throwing up a similar hand sign -- gave a bit of an awkward smile, before asking, "You like that?"

"I like that you're here," Doyel said. "I like that you're here."

"Yeah," Clark responded. "I do that at my family after every game. So, it's pretty cool."

Things then got weird -- if they weren't already -- once Doyel replied, "OK, well, let's start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine."

Nervous laughter erupted in the room ... but Clark seemed to get a little uncomfortable in her chair. Nonetheless, Doyel went on to ask his question and Clark answered it -- and the news conference proceeded without further issue.

The moment, however, has since gone viral ... as Clark fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Doyel for the run-in.

Some have called him inappropriate. Others have deemed him a creep. And, many have demanded he have his credentials revoked.