Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft Breaks Records ... Most-Viewed Ever!!!

Eyeballs all across the nation continue to flock toward Caitlin Clark ... Monday night's WNBA Draft -- which the former Iowa superstar headlined -- was just revealed to be the most-viewed in the history of the event!

ESPN announced Tuesday that 2.45 million people tuned in to watch the Indiana Fever take Clark with the No. 1 overall pick ... smashing the previous high of 601,000 watchers in 2004. The outlet added that at its peak, the draft's broadcast drew in a total of 3.09 million people.

According to the network, the selection ceremony -- which also featured stars like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso -- was the most popular program on Monday night amongst people under the age of 35 years old.

Meanwhile, the show that preceded the big event -- WNBA Countdown -- also received its most views ever, ESPN said.

It's, of course, not surprising news at all ... considering the tremendous popularity Clark amassed while starring for the Hawkeyes. Nearly every game she played in during this year's NCAA tournament broke records -- and, reportedly, the Fever are already seeing huge demand when it comes to her jersey sales and tickets to see her games.