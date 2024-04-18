Reporter Apologizes To Caitlin Clark For Awkward Interaction, 'I'm So Sorry'

The Indiana Fever reporter who was dragged for a bizarre conversation with Caitlin Clark on Wednesday is now apologizing for his actions ... admitting he crossed a line with his behavior.

Gregg Doyel, a journalist for the Indianapolis Star, issued the mea culpa just a few hours after he went viral for shooting a heart-hand gesture at Clark and following it up with some cringeworthy commentary during her introductory press conference.

Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024 @GreggDoyelStar

Doyel first said in a post on his X page he was "sincerely" sorry for the "oafish" encounter. He then posted a column on the Star's website where he tried to explain his conduct.

Doyel said he likes to have awkward moments with athletes he covers ... "before asking brashly conversational questions."

Play video content 04/17/24 Indiana Fever

However, he realized he's mainly only recently done this with male athletes -- not female ones.

"I was just doing what I do, talking to another athlete, another person, and didn't see the line -- didn't even know there was a line in the vicinity -- until I crossed it," he said.

"In my haste to be clever, to be familiar and welcoming (or so I thought), I offended Caitlin and her family."

Doyel then went on to say what he did and said to Clark was simply "wrong, wrong, wrong."

"I mean it was just wrong," he continued. "Caitlin Clark, I'm so sorry."