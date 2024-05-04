Caitlin Clark Dazzles Sold-Out Crowd in Preseason WNBA Opener

Caitlin Clark is already delivering for the WNBA -- she put on a killer performance in her first preseason game, scoring basket after basket ... in front of a packed arena.

The basketball phenom was the center of attention Friday night as she and her Indiana Fever teammates battled the Dallas Wings to a sold-out crowd at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Clark racked up 16 points in just the first half, topping all the other players. She cooled off in the 2nd half, finishing with 21 points ... but, remember, it was just a preseason game, so players and coaches aren't exactly going all out.

CC also had 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals as her Fever narrowly lost to the Wings in a 79-76 nail-biter. Caitlyn's chief rival on the Wings, Jaelyn Brown, had an equally impressive game, also scoring 21 points.

But points aren't really what the WNBA wanted outta this game ... it's the fact Caitlyn's presence fueled a sell-out of the 7,000-seat arena.

As you probably know, Caitlyn was a two-time NCAA women's basketball player of the year while attending the University of Iowa -- and her squad made it to the National Championship last month before losing to undefeated South Carolina.

Caitlyn was already launched into superstardom by that point ... and, as everyone predicted, was drafted number 1 by the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

She's so popular that many fans -- wearing her No. 22 University of Iowa jersey -- stood in line for more than 3 hours outside the stadium last night waiting to see her play.