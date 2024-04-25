Caitlin Clark Swoons Over Boyfriend On 1-Year Anniversary, 'My Fav Person'

Basketball ain't the only love in Caitlin Clark's life ... the new WNBA star revealed Wednesday she's smitten with her boyfriend too -- droppin' an L-bomb on him in a sappy social media post.

Clark delivered the mushy message on her Instagram page to commemorate her and Connor McCaffery's 1-year anniversary ... writing, "you make everyday better."

"And I can’t wait for many more adventures together…," she added. "love you."

McCaffery returned the favorite with an emotional note on his own IG page.

"Doing life w u has been easy," he said, "and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️"

McCaffery -- a former Hawkeyes men's basketball player and the son of Iowa hoops head coach Fran McCaffery -- began dating Clark in 2023 ... but things appeared to really begin heating up for the couple in the last few months.

They shared far more about their relationship with the public -- including when Clark lost in the NCAA tournament and McCaffery called her "My GOAT" in an IG story.

Clark also shouted out McCaffery -- who currently works for the Indiana Pacers -- during her Fever introductory press conference earlier this month.