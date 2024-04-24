Caitlin Clark's Big3 Offer Was Worth $15 Million, League Co-Founder Says

Caitlin Clark was slated to make AT LEAST $15 million if she had agreed to suit up for Ice Cube's Big3 ... so says league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who's revealing more eye-popping details on the lucrative offer.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the former Iowa basketball superstar was presented a historic $5 million deal to play just 10 games for the 3-on-3 organization last month -- while still being able to pursue a WNBA career.

Kwatinetz revealed in an article for OutKick he believes the "male agents and executives controlling the sport" never actually told Clark about the contract ... which is a big loss for her bank account.

The entertainment exec explains the deal came with a $10 million salary over two years, a percentage of team ownership, half of merch revenue and a stake in a Big3 doc with a seven-figure advance -- totaling a minimum of $15 million.

On top of that, Kwatinetz says the offer included a guarantee Clark would be coached by two-time Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

So ... why not let the biggest name in women's hoops rake in the dough??

Kwatinetz feels Clark's team of agents would rather be in good graces with the NBA than prioritize the Indiana Fever draft pick's best interests ... claiming Adam Silver's organization has continued to sabotage Big3's success, and anyone who doesn't join that cause would suffer the consequences.

Ice Cube's partner says the NBA will risk the growth of women's basketball to make sure it squashes the Big3 ... but it won't stop them from promoting diversity, inclusion and more opportunities for everyone -- regardless of race or gender.