Jamal Murray Throws Tantrum During Nuggets Loss, Hurls Towel, Heat Pack On Floor

Jamal Murray melted down on the Nuggets' bench during their blowout loss Monday night ... hurling not only a towel onto the floor during game action -- but a full-on heat pack too!

The Denver superstar was seen on video committing the childish behavior with just under five minutes to play in the first half of the Nuggets' playoff game against the Timberwolves at Ball Arena.

Clearly frustrated by being down 17 points so early in a pivotal Game 2 contest ... cameras caught Murray chucking a towel near the players on the floor -- before he threw a heating aid as well.

The objects didn't affect play much -- and the Wolves went on to cruise to a 108-80 victory -- but after the contest, Minnesota coach Chris Finch made it clear he was irate over the situation.

"It's inexcusable and dangerous," the T-Wolves head man said.

Murray was not hit with a foul for the acts ... although official Marc Davis told media members following the game if they had known the point guard intentionally chucked it -- he would have been called for a technical.

"I'm sure it was just a mistake and an oversight," Finch said of the situation. "I'm sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. But certainly can't allow that to happen."

For Murray's part, he left the arena without speaking to reporters.

It was hardly the only explosion of emotions for the Nuggets during the game ... just moments before Murray's outburst, Denver head coach Michael Malone unloaded on the refs for a no-call after Karl-Anthony Towns bodied Murray for a layup. Malone stormed the court and got in Davis' face.

Neither Malone nor Murray has been hit with discipline from the NBA ... yet.