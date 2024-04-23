LeBron James Rips Officiating After Nuggets Loss, 'What The F***'

... 'What The F*** Do We Have A Replay Center For'

LeBron James' heart was broken after a last-second loss Monday night, but his mouth sure worked fine -- as he spent part of his postgame meeting with media members railing on NBA officiating.

Shortly after LBJ's Lakers blew a huge lead and lost to the Nuggets, 101-99, in Denver ... James fielded questions about the playoff L for several minutes.

Eventually, he was asked about how tough it will be to bounce back from the buzzer-beater defeat -- but instead of answering the inquiry, he decided to go off on some of the calls that were made during the game.

Specifically, he was livid that officials overturned a foul on Michael Porter Jr. -- despite replay appearing to show he hit D'Angelo Russell in the head following a shot attempt.

"D-Lo clearly gets hit in the face on a drive," an annoyed James said into a microphone, "what the f*** do we have a replay center if this is going to go -- it doesn't make sense to me."

"Makes no sense to me," he added. "It bothers me."

James said it wasn't just an issue for his L.A. squad -- he said he noticed it happened in the Sixers vs. Knicks playoff contest earlier Monday evening too.

"What are we doing?" James said.

LeBron -- who tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in the loss -- then put the mic down and walked away from the dais.

Other Lakers weren't pleased as well -- Russell took to X to write of the overturned call, "That's a foul we all saw it on national television." Anthony Davis, meanwhile, didn't openly criticize the refs -- though it was easy to see he seemed to want to.