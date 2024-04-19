LeBron James Says He's The 'G.O.A.T.' During Backyard Hoops Sesh With Son

Play video content

Seems LeBron James does indeed think he's passed Michael Jordan as the NBA's best ever ... 'cause during a backyard hoops session with his son on Thursday night, he bragged repeatedly that he's the "G.O.A.T.!!!"

LBJ and his 16-year-old boy, Bryce, were getting some late-night shots up at their ritzy mansion in Los Angeles ... when for some reason, the young James started chirpin' at Dad.

The teen called the Lakers superstar "trash" ... and said over and over again he would miss his next shot.

Of course, Bron was all net at all times ... and he made sure his son knew it -- by telling him he's straight up the greatest to ever pick up a basketball!!

"Hey," he said amid the shooting sesh, "I'm GOAT, bro. G-O-A-T."

As he splashed another one through the rim, the 39-year-old added, "What are you talking about, bro?! Stop playing with me. Stop playing with me, man! This is what I do, man!"

Of course, the term "G.O.A.T." is thrown around all the time during pickup-game trash talk by even average Joes and Moes ... but when LeBron says it, it sure does feel different.

Then again, James' trash talk could've been nothing more than words to get under his son's skin.