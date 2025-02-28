Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Student With Free Tuition After Full-Court Putt

Patrick Mahomes Surprises TTU Student We're Putt-ing You Through College!!!

Published
patrick mahomes jr texas tech main getty espn composit
Getty / ESPN Composite

The Texas Tech student who nailed a full-court putt in front of Patrick Mahomes is getting something much sweeter than a pair of headphones -- free school!!

The awesome gesture was revealed on Thursday ... when the three-time Super Bowl champion surprised senior Blake Porter during his appearance on the "Today" show.

022825_patrick_mahomes_kal
PUTT PAYDAY!!!
NBC

Mahomes said Porter's putt is gonna go a lot farther than 94 feet ... 'cause he said Texas Tech Athletics would be footing the bill when his fall courses come around next semester.

Not only will he get free classes, the 29-year-old quarterback said he was going to make Porter an honorary member of his Team Mahomes NIL initiative with Adidias.

Porter -- who initially got some AirPods and an iPad for his putt -- couldn't contain his excitement ... giving his mom a big hug on the show.

As we previously reported, Porter was part of an in-game competition during TTU's home loss to Houston ... and after completing the wild accomplishment, he ran up to Mahomes for a shoulder bump.

Patrick Mahomes On The Field
Launch Gallery
Patrick Mahomes On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

The NFL superstar said he was happy to be a part of his huge highlight ... and will be hooking him up with some golf gear to keep working on his craft.

Awesome.