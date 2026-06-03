Damian Lillard Didn't Cheat on Ex-Wife with Alleged Baby Mama

Damian Lillard's alleged baby mama isn't the homewrecker she's being made out to be ... 'cause TMZ has learned she and the NBA superstar didn't get romantic until AFTER his marriage was already over.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the 9-time NBA All-Star did NOT cheat on his ex-wife, Kay'la Lillard, with Justie Wolf. We're told the two had known each other for years through mutual friends, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until after Damian and Kay'la had separated.

We're also told Justie isn't the type of woman who would knowingly get involved with a married man or help break up a family ... and she would never be okay being a side chick.

It's unclear whether Damian and Justie are still romantically involved.

The relationship timeline clarification come as Kay'la continues to pursue info about Justie in the her divorce battle with Damina.

As we reported, Kay'la is seeking records from Justie related to a child named Aura, including communications with Damian, any paternity test results, possible NDAs, and photos of him with the child.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Justie is fighting the subpoena and opposing the request.

Damian filed for divorce from Kay'la in October 2023 after roughly two years of marriage. The former couple shares three children together.