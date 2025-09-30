LeBron James Gifts Kai Cenat Luxury Watch, New LeBron 23s On 'Mafiathon 3'

Play video content Twitch/KaiCenat

3:54 PM PT -- LeBron had one final gift for Kai … a haircut. He shaved off his signature braids.

Kai Cenat saved the best celebrity guest for last for "Mafiathon 3" ... landing none other than LeBron James to make an appearance -- and the future Hall of Famer came bearing gifts!!

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his daughter, Zhuri, pulled up to Cenat's livestream on Tuesday ... in the final hours of his 24/7 broadcast that's been going on for 30 days.

Cenat and LBJ chopped it up for the chat ... and outta nowhere, James surprised Kai with a Lakers-colored Audemars Piguet watch!!

Cenat was speechless as James explained it was for hitting a historic amount of followers on the platform.

LeBron also hooked Kai and his crew up with the new unreleased LeBron XXIII kicks that drop next month.

Cenat and James toured Kai's massive L.A. mansion as well ... and played a lil' ball on the court in the backyard.

It's a huge statement on Cenat's streaming legacy -- he's a kid from Brooklyn who began his online career in 2021 and skyrocketed to fame in the blink of an eye.

Many stars have joined Cenat to show him love ... including guests like Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Latto and Ice Spice.

Kim Kardashian also showed up on the stream with her son, Saint West.