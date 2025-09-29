Kai Cenat Goes Skydiving, Takes Streaming Fans Along for 'Mafiathon 3'
Kai Cenat Excuse Me While I Kiss the Sky ... Jumps Outta Plane for 'Mafiathon 3'!!!
Kai Cenat took his massive online audience on a new adventure over the weekend as part of his "Mafiathon 3" marathon live stream ... and despite how the event would have been to most -- the streamer was cool as a cucumber the entire time.
That's right ... Kai went skydiving, and like pretty much everything else he does on live ... his millions of stream followers were along for the ride ... or fall, rather.
Prior to the jump -- apparently KC's first ever -- his friends and staff held a prayer that he be protected ... and it must've worked ... 'cause the jump went perfectly.
From the close-up shots, Kai -- who was tethered to a professional -- was all smiles as he navigated the parachute to a safe landing, where he was greeted by his crew.
"Mafiathon 3" wraps up at the end of the month ... so it'll be interesting to see what he has in store for his grand finale!