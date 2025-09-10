Kai Cenat Flares Up After Drake Gets Revenge For 'Dog House' Review

Play video content Twitch/KaiCenat

Drake snuck a subtle shot at Kai Cenat's hairline after the top Twitch streamer trashed his new song on his "Mafiathon 3" stream ... and Kai's demanding answers!!!

Kai's chat tipped him off that Drake had given his forehead and tattered braids the spotlight treatment via an unflattering photo wedged in between his latest photo dump from his adventures in France.

The international roasting caused Kai to sulk at his desk as the Undertaker's gong rang unrelentingly, and he eventually had to walk away from the computer.

Clearly, Kai was playing dumb ... just last week, he told his multi-million-strong following that Drake and Yeat's new track, "Dog House," was more like dog poop and belonged in the lower levels of Hell.

The song was part of Drake's "Iceman" album rollout, but it's TBD if it makes the album after Kai's review.

