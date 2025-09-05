Kai Cenat and Rick Ross Roast Drake's New Songs, Internet Does Too

Play video content

Drake released several new songs on his 90-minute "Iceman" vlog last night -- and Kai Cenat is telling millions of people the tracks SUCK and it was the biggest waste of time IN HIS LIFE!!!

Don't think all-caps are aggressive ... Kai thought the songs were so bad, he threw a temper tantrum and bombed the tracks with his infamous Undertaker gong sound.

The streaming giant said he couldn't fake the funk even if he's trying to make a splash with the Mafiathon 3 event ... clearly Kai enjoyed Latto and Ice Spice's raps better!!!

On the stream, Drake released the songs "That's How I Feel," "Doghouse" featuring Yeat, and "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2" with Cash Cobain, and PARTYNEXTDOOR -- but even the fans weren't feeling the effort.

Unluckily for Drake, Rick Ross also got wind of Kai Cenat's rotten tomatoes all the way from Dubai and threw some of his own ... even labeling Drake's upcoming album as "Whiteman" to add salt to the nightshade.

