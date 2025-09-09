Marlon Wayans Tells Kai Cenat Why 'White Chicks' Sequel Isn't Happening

Play video content Twitch/KaiCenat

Marlon Wayans has a very personal reason why his and brother Shawn's box office blockbuster "White Chicks" will NEVER get a follow-up ... and that's because getting a full face-beat takes too freakin' long!!!

Kai Cenat had Marlon on his Mafiathon 3 stream and brought up "White Chicks 2," taking Marlon down horror memory lane, spending 7 hours in the make-up chair all to turn into a bad bish.

Marlon explained that the 7-hour makeup job was in addition to the 14 hours of the daily production and the 1 hour it took to remove the costumes.

Sleep deprivation was the name of the game for the 2004 flick, but it did catapult the career of Terry Crews and made over $100 million at the box office.