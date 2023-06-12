Marlon Wayans Goes Off On United Airlines After Citation
Marlon Wayans F*** You, United Airlines I'm Flying Delta Now!!!
6/12/2023 11:11 AM PT
Marlon Wayans is letting off more steam after his beef with a United Airlines gate agent ... saying the company needs to do better in addressing future issues with passengers.
The actor/comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday -- outside a Delta terminal -- and shared the details of his recent airline incident when he got kicked off his flight and hit with a citation.
Marlon tells the whole thing wasn't his fault ... saying the agent had an attitude with him from the jump, and it only escalated. Wayans said he had 3 bags, and was asked to consolidate them to two, once he did that, Marlon tells us the gate agent then told him he needed to check a bag ... which caused him to get upset.
Marlon says United did reach out to him -- behind the scenes -- but it was only to stand behind their policy ... which he says was insult to injury.
TMZ broke the story ... MW got into it with a gate agent for UA Friday, as he was trying to fly out of Denver. A spokesperson for Denver PD told us, they gave him a citation for disturbing the peace after hearing both sides.
After the incident, the "White Chicks" star went off on Twitter ... saying he was treated unfairly by a 'rude' agent, which he saw especially unacceptable as a first-class passenger. He also told fans he was going to miss his Improv show that same night in Kansas City due to the whole ordeal. Marlon eventually left Denver on another airline.