BFF Tori in 'White Chicks' 'Memba Her?!
12/22/2021 12:01 AM PT
Michigan local Jessica Cauffiel was in her mid-20s when her acting career was launched into the limelight with some big acting roles including playing the Hamptons hottie and best friend Tori Wilson -- whose cool clique gets raided by the undercover cops in drag -- in the 2004 work of art "White Chicks."
Cauffiel shared the big screen with the on-screen and off-screen comedy brothers Marlon Wayans as Agent Marcus Copeland... and as Tiffany Wilson and Shawn Wayans as Agent Kevin Copeland ... and Brittany Wilson.
Other notable roles from Jessica's Y2K credits are Margot in 'Legally Blonde' and Milan on "The Drew Carey Show."