'Informer' Rapper Snow 'Memba Him?!
12/20/2021 12:01 AM PT
Canadian artist Snow (real name Darrin Kenneth O'Brien) reggae rapped his way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for more than a month with his 1992 mind-boggling hit single "Informer" ... which paved the way for his debut album "12 Inches Of Snow" which was released in the winter of 1993 on East West Records.
The OG mumble rapper and musician went on to release five more albums over the following decade with epic titles like "Murder Love," "Justuss," "Cooler Conditions" and "Mind On The Moon" ... and even has a 2019 "Informer" remix alongside Daddy Yankee with over a billion plays on Spotify.