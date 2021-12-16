Benvolio Montague in 'Romeo + Juliet' 'Memba Him?!
12/16/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Dash Mihok has had a long career on a big list of television shows ... but he was only 22 years old when he scored the breakout role of 9mm toting cousin Benvolio Montague -- who stays true to family loyalties and protects his cousin Romeo -- in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 masterpiece of William Shakespeare's classic "Romeo + Juliet."
the timeless tragedy turned modern love story is jam-packed with celebs including John Leguizamo as the Prince of Cats and Juliet's killer cousin, Tybalt Capulet, Claire Danes as the balcony babe, Juliet Capulet ... and of course Leonardo DiCaprio as the cross-town heartthrob, Romeo Montague.
Mihok can be more recently spotted playing Ray's younger brother Bunchy on "Ray Donovan."