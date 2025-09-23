Victoria Justice and Kai Cenat Groove To Marvin Gaye on Mafiathon 3 Stream

Play video content Twitch/KaiCenat

Victoria Justice was one of the latest guests on Kai Cenat's steam-boiling Mafiathon III stream and made it worth his while ... by touching all over his soundboard!!!

The former Nickelodeon princess took full advantage of Kai's brief absence and tinkered with the Twitch star's preset sound recordings, ranging from audio uppers such as Lil Uzi Vert's "Do What I Want" and mood benders like Drake's "Marvin's Room."

Speaking of Marvin, Kai got a rise out of Victoria when she pushed the "freaky" button ... causing Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" to blare through the speakers.

The girl's got some moves and she even tested Kai with a vibe check, asking him if he knew the artist behind the song.

Victoria eventually stumbled onto what may be Kai's favorite sound bite ever -- Aaron Pierre's walk through the Spirit Tunnel on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which he recently duplicated with the staff.