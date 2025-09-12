Selena Gomez Surprises Kai Cenat's Sister with Gift on Live Stream

Play video content

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married soon, but it was them who were the gift bearers on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream!!!

Actually, the gift was from Selena, and it was for Kai's sister, Kaiya, who got set up with a grand surprise with all the latest Rare Beauty products!!!

Lil Dicky also joined the hypercharged stream, which had just celebrated having 400K viewers at once, and he, Selena and Benny signed the PC for the daily giveaway that goes to a lucky fan.

Kaiya was the super lucky one this time around ... Kai convinced Selena to hide in the corner and pop out on his sister with the overflowing gift basket.

Selena later moseyed downstairs with Kaiya so that Kai, Benny and Dicky could engage in other hijinks.