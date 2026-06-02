Sean Strickland Beats Up Transgender Woman In Fake Bud Light Ad

UFC fighter Sean Strickland is clearly not over Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light sponsorship three years later ... 'cause he just posted a fake ad featuring himself beating up a trans woman to celebrate Pride Month being "far less gay" now.

The incredibly controversial middleweight champ shared the edited video on social media Tuesday ... showing him punching and kicking an opponent in a pink dress until a referee steps in and calls the match.

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The clip then cuts to the end of a Bud Light ad ... which states it's the "official beer sponsor of UFC."

Not that he needed to clarify his point, Strickland also added the caption, "Ive yet to see one rainbow flag. We're back!!!" ... while even tagging the beer giant's Instagram account.

He then posted on X ... "Say what you want about Trump but June has got far less gay 👏 👏 👏 👏."

Using a fake Bud Light ad to deliver his hate is a direct reference to Bud Light's partnership with the transgender content creator in 2023 ... which sparked a boycott led by people like Kid Rock. The musician actually opened fire on a bunch of products to express his displeasure with the decision.

Play video content 4/1/23 Video: Dylan Mulvaney Collabs With Bud Light, Gets Her Face On The Can Instagram / @dylanmulvaney