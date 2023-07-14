Dylan Mulvaney Back In U.S. After Trip to Peru To 'Feel Safe' After Bud Light Drama

Dylan Mulvaney is back on U.S. soil after leaving for Peru "to feel safe" from all the Bud Light backlash ... posing for pics with all worries seemingly behind her at an L.A. film festival.

The transgender influencer -- dressed in a sheer striped top -- popped up Thursday at Outfest, an LGBTQ+ film festival at the Orpheum Theater ... showing up for the screening of "Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe."

Dylan's not in the flick, but it's directed by trans filmmaker Aitch Alberto -- marking the first time in Outfest's 41 years projects made by trans artists have both opened and closed the festival, so it's a pretty big deal.

Play video content

If you haven't been following along, Dylan's resurfacing comes after she took a solo trip to Peru to do some healing ... shedding light on how messed up she felt it was she had to leave her native country just to feel safe.

Remember, folks went into a frenzy after Dylan and Bud Light partnered up for some promotion, with Anheuser-Busch reportedly losing more than $27 billion amid the outrage.

Play video content 6/30/23