Dana White Says He's 'Excited' By, Not Scared Of Violent Chimaev-Strickland Talk

Play video content Video: Dana White Embraces the Chaos Between Chimaev and Strickland TMZSports.com

Dana White is the opposite of frightened leading up to the HEATED UFC 328 main event matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, telling TMZ Sports ... "It's exciting!"

"It doesn't scare me," the UFC honcho said Friday in Manhattan, referencing all the insane trash talk leading up to Saturday's fight card.

THE PRESS CONFERENCE HASN'T EVEN STARTED YET AND STRICKLAND AND KHAMZAT ARE ALREADY GOING AT IT 😭



🗣️ Khamzat: "I'm gonna be your daddy in the cage. Sit down b*tch."



🗣️ Strickland: "You f*cking Chechnyan wh*re. Go back to the country you fled." pic.twitter.com/ijOXlvLFMa @ChampRDS

"It's been a minute since I've had a fight that's had this much heat on it. Ya know, it's exciting."

Chimaev and Strickland is unlike any fight the promotion has had for years -- and potentially ever -- as the fighters, two of the best in the world, have promised extreme violence ... and not just in the Octagon.

In fact, Khamzat and Sean have literally threatened to kill each other.

Of course, the UFC is well aware of the hatred between the guys, and that's why, when it came time for a media event to promote the card on Thursday, they were seated at opposite ends of the stage.

Even with the precautions in place, and cops lining the stage, Khamzat kicked Sean when they were doing face-offs, before both fighters were dragged away.

Play video content Video: Joshua Van Opens Up About First Title Defense Against Tatsuro Taira TMZSports.com

While the main event clearly has the most people talking, there are several other big scraps on the card, including Joshua Van's first title defense against Tatsuro Taira.

We spoke with the 24-year-old champ, who won his belt in a bit of a fluky way after Alex Pantoja was injured during their UFC 323, and Van says he's ready to show people he is the legit titleholder, and best in the world.