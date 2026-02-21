Anthony Hernandez Ready To F*** Up Sean Strickland, Secure Title Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Anthony Hernandez says he's going to try and kill Sean Strickland, and the former champ's going to do the same thing to him ... as Fluffy prepares for the most important fight of his career!

32-year-old Hernandez chopped it up with Babcock this week before his clash with the 34-year-old fighter at UFC Fight Night on Saturday ... and, earmuffs, kids.

"I know we're both gonna try to kill each other and I'm okay with that," Fluffy said. "And I hope [fans] enjoy the show. That's all that matters, you know what I mean?"

Hernandez, the 4th-ranked fighter in the middleweight division, is in the midst of an 8-fight win streak ... last losing to Kevin Holland in 2020.

Strickland, a former champ in the division, is coming off a loss to Dricus Du Plessis (ranked #1).

Fluffy hopes a win over Sean sets him up for a shot at what Sean once possessed.

"Man, I really hope so," Anthony said.

"But if not, I mean, there's only two more people in front of me to take out. You know what I mean? So like I said, if I got to take every mother f*****out, then I will!"

We asked Fluffy if the UFC had given him any indication that he'd be next in line for a scrap with current champ Khamzat Chimaev.

"No, I haven't heard s***. But I mean, I'm not worried about it. Like I said, there's two more in front of me. They can't keep denying me. So I just got to go keep beating the f*** out of these guys."

For those keeping track at home, that was 20 f-bombs, 12 "s***s", and one "ass" for good measure.