UFC's Brendan Allen Hopes Dricus Du Plessis Fight Gets Made In Early 2026

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen is back in the gym gearing up for what hopefully will be a productive 2026 ... and while he has his sights set on former champ Dricus Du Plessis -- he tells TMZ Sports he's getting mixed signals from the Australian!!

We caught up with Allen a few months after he defeated Reinier de Ridder in Vancouver, and he told us he's hopeful a showdown with Du Plessis will be made sometime in the New Year.

But while that's his desire ... he's not so sure it's what the 31-year-old wants.

"You never know what that dude, what someone says in public and what they say behind closed doors sometimes don't align, and as of right now, it kind of seems like that's where we're at with him," Allen said. "So we're just going to sit here and wait and see."

"Stillknocks" most recently fought Khamzat Chimaev in August ... losing via unanimous decision. Before that, he was on an 11-fight win streak ... with wins over Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and more.

Allen thinks if the powers that be can make this matchup happen ... the fans would be in for a treat.

"You watch him, and sometimes you don't know how he pulls out the win, but he does," Allen said. "He's gritty. I like that. He comes to fight, but, man, we just got to get him to the fight. If we can get him to the fight, then I think it'll be a banger for everyone to watch."

Until then, Brendan will have to sit back and let things play out around him, and he's not thrilled about it.