Dricus Du Plessis Calls Khamzat Fight Biggest 'Of My Life,' Huge Step in GOAT Goal

Dricus Du Plessis has taken over two dozen UFC fights and countless others outside of the promotion, but he tells TMZ Sports his toughest match ever will come on Saturday night against Khamzat Chimaev.

The current middleweight champ made no bones about it during a sitdown with Michael Babcock earlier this month ... explaining the UFC 319 main event tilt will not only be "the hardest," but "the biggest fight of my life."

"This is the best opponent -- to date," he said ... adding, "Up until now, this is the best guy. He is the No. 1 contender in the world. He is the best guy without a title in the world."

Du Plessis, though, isn't nervous one bit for the moment ... in fact, he appears to be reveling in it -- as he knows a victory over the undefeated Chimaev could kick start some greatest of all-time chatter.

"I want to be the greatest fighter ever," the 31-year-old said. "No doubt. I want to be the GOAT. That's what I've chosen. When I started this sport, that's what I wanted to be. And I believe the only way just to get into that conversation is to fight the best of the best."

"And Khamzat Chimaev is the next best guy. There's no doubt. That is 100 percent."

Du Plessis owns a 23-2 record and has impressive Ws over superstars like Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

But he knows a win over the 14-0 Chimaev would vault him into rare air ... and he told us he's absolutely thrilled to get the opportunity to do it in the same building where Michael Jordan became an icon.

Du Plessis said seeing His Airness' monument and walking through the United Center gave him "goosebumps" -- and, apparently, some extra motivation.

"Seeing the statue of Michael Jordan going and saying, 'The best there ever was' and 'the best there ever will be,' man. That's what I want. I want that."

If that alone wasn't enough motivation to tune in ... Du Plessis also guaranteed the fight will not disappoint.