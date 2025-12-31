Disney World Employee Gets Clobbered by Giant Boulder on Video

Walt Disney World was the site of yet another scare when a massive prop boulder slammed into a worker, knocking him off his feet ... with blood spurting from his head.

Video of the shocking scene surfaced Tuesday on TikTok ... the clip opens with a crowd of people watching the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida -- and everything seems normal at first.

When the boulder from the epic "Raiders of the Lost Ark" opening scene starts rolling toward a man playing the role of the famous film character, Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr., before it suddenly veers off course. The giant orb hurtles toward the audience ... and an employee steps in front of it to block its path.

And that's when the worker gets clobbered -- and bloodied! What happens next ... well, you'll just have to watch it yourself.

As we've reported ... Disney World has been rocked by a bunch of recent deaths on its property, with three occurring within a 10-day period.