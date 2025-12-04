Disney World Horror, Person Suffers Medical Emergency on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Disney World just can't seem to catch a break these days ... Another person has suffered a medical emergency during a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth with a dramatic video showing bystanders trying to save him.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a man collapsed Thursday night while watching the new "Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away" parade in the Magic Kingdom. A fellow paradegoer, clad in a Disney jacket and Mickey ears, is seen doing chest compressions as a security officer puts on gloves in an effort to assist.

Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies received a medical call, but it was ultimately handled by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

We've reached out to CFTOD for more information ... so far, no word back. Whether the fallen individual is alive or dead is still a mystery.